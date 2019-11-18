C-in-C arrives in Thailand for ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus

Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing led a Tatmadaw delegation to Thailand yesterday to attend the Defense & Security 2019 and the ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) (VIP Program), state media reported.

The Senior General and delegation were seen off at Yangon International Airport by Commander-in-Chief (Navy) Admiral Tin Aung San, officers from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief (Army), head of the Yangon Region Command Maj-Gen That Pon and military officers, Thai Ambassador Mrs Suphatra Srimaitreephithak, Chinese Ambassador Mr Chen Hai, the Thai naval attache, Chinese military attache, and other officials.

The Tatmadaw delegation consisted of the Chief of General Staff (Army, Navy and Air) General Mya Tun Oo and Tatmadaw officials from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief (Army).