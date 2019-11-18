C-in-C arrives in Thailand for ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus

News Regional
By Mizzima
18 November 2019
C-in-C arrives in Thailand for ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus
Myanmar Tatmadaw delegation led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visits Marsun Public Company Ltd, I Group Ltd for observing shipbuilding tasks and I Group Ltd. for e-education tasks. Photo: seniorgeneralminaunghlaing.com.mm

Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing led a Tatmadaw delegation  to Thailand yesterday to attend the Defense & Security 2019 and the ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) (VIP Program), state media reported.

The Senior General and delegation were seen off at Yangon International Airport by Commander-in-Chief (Navy) Admiral Tin Aung San, officers from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief (Army), head of the Yangon Region Command Maj-Gen That Pon and military officers, Thai Ambassador Mrs Suphatra Srimaitreephithak, Chinese Ambassador Mr Chen Hai, the Thai naval attache, Chinese military attache, and other officials.

The Tatmadaw delegation consisted of the Chief of General Staff (Army, Navy and Air) General Mya Tun Oo and Tatmadaw officials from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief (Army).

