2017 Mid-Year Myanma Jade and Gems Emporium opens

The 2017 Mid-Year Myanma Jade and Gems Emporium was held yesterday morning at Mani Yadana Jade Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, with Vice President U Henry Van Thio in attendance, state media reported on 13 December.
The Myanma Gem Emporium has been held since 1964. The 2017 Mid-Year Myanma Jade and Gems Emporium is the 92nd to be held. In this year’s emporium, 190 lots of gems and 6,685 lots of jade will be up for sale. Gem lots will be displayed from 12 to 14 December and will be sold under an open tender system on 15 December.
Jade lots will be displayed from 12 to 15 December and will be sold under an open tender system from 16 to 21 December. Base prices for gem lots are set at 500 euros, while uncut jade lots are set at 4,000 euros. Base price for cut jade lots are set at 1,000 euros, the report said.