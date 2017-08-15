54th Jade and Gems Emporium sees lower sales

Myanmar’s jade and gems expo has made 518.82 million euros ($612.4 million) in sales this year, 3 per cent lower than last year’s sales of 533.49 million euros ($628.7 million), dealstreetasia.com reported on 14 August.
The gems emporium, which is an annual event since 1964, touched its recent peak sales of 900 million euros in 2015.
The 54th Jade and Gems Emporium, held from August 5-11 in Nay Pyi Taw through an open tender system, exhibited 6,561 jades, among which 5092 lots were sold for 515.75 million euro, according the report quoting an official from the emporium.