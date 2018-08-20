About 338,000 tourists visit Myanmar through Tachilek this year

Tachilek, a border between Myanmar and Thailand, hosted a total of 337,966 international visitors between April and mid-August this year, state media reported quoting official figures released by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.
The majority of visitors are from Thailand. Between 10 and 16 August this year, the town hosted 24,937 day-trippers, 100 foreigners joined Mongphyat-Kengtung trip and 122 entered the town by air, totalling 25,159 globetrotters, in which, Thai tourists made up the majority.
Those holidaymakers visited the town’s well-known destinations, including Talaw market, Bayintnaung statue, Myoma market in Wunkaung Ward, Koemyosin spirit house, the replica of Shwedagon Pagoda, Padaung Village, Koehtet Waterfall, Chinese temples and some other Buddhist monasteries, the report said.