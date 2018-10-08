ADB publishes estimated GDP figures for 2018/19

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 8 October 2018

Staff member of Asia Green Development Bank piles up counted Myanmar Kyat notes at Sule branch office, in Yangon. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

The Asian Development Outlook 2018, published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has updated Myanmar's estimated economic figures, saying that the country's growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) is 6.6 percent for 2018, and seven percent for 2019.

Myanmar's inflation rate is 6.2 percent for 2018 and six percent for 2019 respectively, according to local media.

The current account balance deficit is three percent of GDP in 2018, and four percent in 2019, seeing Myanmar's trade deficit gradually decreasing.

More Articles

Consortium set to build 12 story high-rise in Yangon
Myanmar may lose EU trade privileges
Illegal aliens from Sagaing watermelon and muskmelon farms deported
Border trade increased by US$592 million
Border trade between Myanmar and India reaches USD 87 million
China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce established in Myanmar
....

Advertisements

This Week