ADB publishes estimated GDP figures for 2018/19

The Asian Development Outlook 2018, published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has updated Myanmar's estimated economic figures, saying that the country's growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) is 6.6 percent for 2018, and seven percent for 2019.
Myanmar's inflation rate is 6.2 percent for 2018 and six percent for 2019 respectively, according to local media.
The current account balance deficit is three percent of GDP in 2018, and four percent in 2019, seeing Myanmar's trade deficit gradually decreasing.