Agricultural exports up by US$171 million

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 3 April 2018

A Myanmar farmer sprays pesticides on beans crop in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 January 2018. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA-EFE

The export of agricultural products before the end of this fiscal year (FY) increased by US$171 million, compared with the same period last FY, according to state media.

The export of agricultural products last FY reached $2.758 billion, but the export of the same products this FY, from last April to 23 March of this year, increased to $2.929 billion, the vast majority being exported by the private sector.

Among the seven export categories, the trade value of only the forestry sector decreased, the report said.

