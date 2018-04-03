Agricultural exports up by US$171 million

The export of agricultural products before the end of this fiscal year (FY) increased by US$171 million, compared with the same period last FY, according to state media.
The export of agricultural products last FY reached $2.758 billion, but the export of the same products this FY, from last April to 23 March of this year, increased to $2.929 billion, the vast majority being exported by the private sector.
Among the seven export categories, the trade value of only the forestry sector decreased, the report said.