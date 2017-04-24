Amara’s founder named on ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’

Forbes Magazine has announced its annual "30 Under 30 Asia" list on 13th April 2017 and Chan Myae Khine, Founder and CEO of Amara Digital Marketing Agency, is listed as one of the honourees for Media, Marketing & Advertising category. Chan's Forbes profile reads "Khine is responsible for the first ever digital marketing agency in Myanmar, which is also completely self-funded. Amara manages digital marketing projects for local and international clients. In 2016, Amara's revenue grew by 400% to reach $200,000. It has served clients such as Nok Air, VietJet, Singapore Tourism Board, Cherry Mobile, Oppo, and the Singapore Institute of Management."
Chan has studied at Yangon University of Foreign Languages and National University of Singapore and has worked in Singapore in both IT related and marketing roles before she founded her own marketing agency together with Kyaw Myo Khine who is also her husband. On making it to this prestigious list, Chan said: "Comparing to other honourees from different countries in this year's list, my achievement is next to nothing. Yet, I am grateful for getting featured while leading an independent agency fully owned by locals. As Forbes look at company's results rather than individual's achievements, this recognition is mainly the result of my colleagues. I would love to see more Burmese making to the list under various categories in upcoming years."
Forbes has featured "300 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging conventions and making an impact in today’s world" in 10 different categories. Chan is one of these 300 young people who "made the final cut" among more than 1,200 submissions.
Amara is the first ever digital marketing agency in Myanmar and fully owned by locals. With a wide list of online marketing services such as social media marketing, influencer marketing, search engine marketing, online media buying and email marketing.