Bilateral trade with Germany over $USD 320 million

Myanmar’s trade with Germany from April to August in the past interim period amounted to US$321.7 million, comprising $245 million worth of export and $76.67 million valued import, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported.
Germany was ranked first among EU countries having the largest trade value with Myanmar, followed by the UK with about $233 million.
France was listed at the third place with trade values of about $191 million Beyond regional trade regime, Myanmar has established trade links with EU member countries.