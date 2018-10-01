Border trade between Myanmar and India reaches USD 87 million

People carry goods from Myanmar and enter India through Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate at Moreh, some 120 kms from Imphal, the capital city of Manipur state. Photo: AFP

Border trade between Myanmar and India has reached 87 million U.S. dollars as of Sept. 21 during the six-month transitional period which started in April this year, according to Myanmar's Commerce Ministry on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Myanmar has changed its fiscal year period from original April-March to Oct-Sept beginning 2018-2019, producing a six-month transitional gap.

The country's total border trade with India during this period saw a sharp increase by 54 million U.S. dollars compared to the same period of the last fiscal year 2017-2018 when it showed 33 million U.S. dollars.

