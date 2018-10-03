Border trade increased by US$592 million

The value of border trade from 1 April to 31 August, during the six-month interim period prior to the next 2018-2019 financial year, increased by US$592 million, compared to the same period last year, state media reported.
Border trade from 1 April to 31 August 2018 $4.01 billion, which included $2.55 billion in exports and $1.45 billion in imports, according to statistics from the Ministry of Commerce. Myanmar trades with neighbouring countries China, India, Bangladesh and Thailand.
Sino-Myanmar border trade is carried out through Muse, Lwejel, Kanpiketee, Chin Shwe Haw and Kengtung gates, while Myanmar is conducting border trade with India through Tamu and Reed. The country’s border trade gates with Bangladesh are Sittway and Maungtaw, as well as Thailand through Tachilek, Myawady, Kawthaung, Myeik, HteeKhee, Mawtaung and Maese.