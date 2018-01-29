Border trade increases

The value of border trade from 1st April 2017 to 19th January this fiscal year increased by US$271 million, compared to the same period last year, state media reported.
Border trade, measured from 1st April 2017 to 19th January this fiscal year, reached US$6.338 billion, which included US$ 4.07 billion in exports and US$ 2.27 billion in imports, according to statistics from the Ministry of Commerce. Myanmar’s imports and exports with neighboring countries, including China, India, Bangladesh and Thailand.
Sino-Myanmar border trade is carried out at the Muse, Lweje, Kanpiketee, Chin Shwe haw and Kengtung gates, while Myanmar is conducting border trade with India through the Tamu and Reed border crossings. The country’s border trade gates with Bangladesh are Sittway and Maungtaw, and trade with Thailand passes through the Tachilek, Myawady, Kawthaung, Myeik, Htee Khee, Mawtaung and Maese crossings, the report said.