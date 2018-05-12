CEO Conference 2018 on the economy held in Yangon

The CEO Conference 2018 on the economy was held in Yangon at the Novotel Yangon Max on May 11.
The CEO Conference 2018 was a forum of senior Myanmar government officials, eminent persons in their fields, top CEOs and business people.
The CEO Conference 2018 was attended by Deputy Minister of Planning and Finance Ministry Maung Maung Win, Yangon Region government Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein, Sagaing Region government Chief Minister Dr. Myint Naing, economist Dr. Aung Tun Thet, cabinet members, business persons at home and abroad and economic analysts.
One of the event organizers of this event, Dr. Wunna Aung, Director of Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA), said, “The objective of this conference is to provide a wide range awareness of the laws by Myanmar CEOs and to get awareness on investment opportunities. Most of the business persons here have weakness in an in-depth awareness of the investment law. From the conferences such as this one, they will obtain a wide ranging knowledge on opportunities given by this law and obligations they have to perform.”
Sagaing Region government Chief Minister Dr. Myint Naing delivered the opening address and Deputy Minister of Planning and Finance Maung Maung Win, renowned economist Dr. Aung Tun Thet, and panelist Thiri Thet Mon provided discussion and contributions on policy matters concerning the economic sector of Myanmar.
Renowned economist Dr. Aung Tun Thet said, “We must encourage the organizing of conferences but the objectives of the conference must be fulfilled especially in boosting the morale of the business persons and entrepreneurs. If they are encouraged, motivated and mobilized, the mission of these conferences is accomplished. There are many discussions and deliberations at this conference but we must accomplish the main objective of boosting the public sector must be fulfilled. We must rely on the public sector if we wish our country to develop and progress. We must rely on our business persons and rich persons. We must understand this point.”
In the afternoon of this conference, a roundtable talk on economic, health and social life in Yangon Region was held and it was attended by Yangon Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein and four youth leaders from Global Shapers Yangon Hub.
This CEO Conference 2018 was jointly organized by Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) and Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA).