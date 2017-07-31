China’s CITIC to partner with Myanmar Rice Federation on study

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 31 July 2017

Myanmar farmer walks among paddy fields near Moulmeingyun town of Ayeyarwaddy region, Myanmar, 29 July 2017. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

China’s state-owned financial services firm CITIC and the Myanmar Rice Federation are partnering to conduct a feasibility study for a plan to establish 33 agricultural business centres in ten states in Myanmar, industry website dealstreetasia reported on 30 July.

The project is estimated to cost $400 million and aims to provide a one-stop service for farmers in the country, said Dr SoeTun, vice chairman of Myanmar Rice Federation.

The agricultural business centres will enable farmers to buy equipment, use warehouse facilities and benefit from financial services.

