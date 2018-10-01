China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce established in Myanmar

The opening ceremony of China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar (CECCM) was held in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon late Friday.
Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Commerce Than Myint called for cooperation to elevate bilateral Paukphaw (fraternal) friendship between Myanmar and China to the level of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.
Bilateral trade between the two countries hit 11.8 billion US dollars in last fiscal year 2017-2018, the minister added.
The CECCM pledged to serve as a bridge between business communities of the two countries with the aim to promote further bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries, said CECCM Chairman Liu Ying.
Officially registered in November last year, the CECCM now has over 260 members from various enterprises including garment industry, real estate and construction, telecommunication sector, agriculture, power, tourism and service sectors.
