China freezes Myanmar traders’ accounts

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 27 March 2018

The border crossing between Ruili in China and Muse in Myanmar. Photo: Mizzima

Chinese authorities have frozen seven bank accounts owned by Myanmar traders who do business along the border in northern Shan state, claiming that the funds they contain are linked to illegal gambling activities, RFA reported on 26 March.

The banks began freezing the accounts of businesspeople who operate in the 105-mile Muse border trade zone across the Shweli River from southwestern China’s Yunnan province on March 23, blocking deposits worth more than an estimated 200 million kyats (U.S. $148,300).

Last June, three Chinese banks with local branches in Myanmar’s border area froze 132 bank accounts owned by Myanmar businesspeople who traded in the area, claiming that their funds were linked to illegal activities such as smuggling, gambling, and drug dealing.

More Articles

Myanmar improving but still ‘super challenging’ for business: study
Sales for The Peninsula Residences Yangon announced
FDI in Myanmar is on track - street scene in Yangon. Photo: AFP
FDI flow for 2017-18 ‘exceeded the target’ says MIC
Bright Future for India-Myanmar Business and Investment Partnerships
Milk, Honey . . . and Water
Thilawa SEZ investment increases $20 Million over last year
....

Advertisements

This Week