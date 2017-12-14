Companies Act of 1914 to be replaced

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 14 December 2017

A tourist walking in the downtown area of Yangon. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

Myanmar authorities will introduce a new Companies Law, replacing the Companies Act of 1914,  from Aug. 1 next year, according to a Xinhua report quoting  U Aung Naing Oo, director-general of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA).

The promulgation of bylaws and application of the law as well as working on the operating manual for online registration will be done in last week of July next year, he was quoted as saying.

In accordance with the new law, foreign investors are allowed to take up 35 percent in local companies, the report said.

More Articles

2017 Mid-Year Myanma Jade and Gems Emporium opens
Significant drop in Myanmar investor confidence – Roland Berger
Myanmar to regulate ride-hailing companies
Myanmar encourages young entrepreneurs, the engines of growth
The role of AustCham Myanmar in the Myanmar economy
Myanmar emerging as key component in China’s Belt Road Initiative
....

Advertisements

This Week