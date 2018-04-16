Consumer Price Index drops slightly in March

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 16 April 2018

A woman looking at items displayed on shelves at a supermarket in downtown Yangon. Photo: AFP

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a slight decline of 0.12 per cent in March, compared with February, on account of the high prices of tobacco, liquor, food items, and costs in the transport and communication sectors, state media reported on 16 April.

The CPI slipped slightly in Kayin, Chin, Rakhine and Mon states; the Taninthayi, Mandalay , Ayeyawady and Sagaing regions; and Yangon city and Nay Pyi Taw in March. Kayah State, Magway Region and Shan State and the Yangon Region recorded a small increase in CPI, according to statistics recently released by the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO), operating under the Ministry of Planning and Finance.  

The annual rate of inflation in March 2018, based on the 2012 survey, was recorded at 4.03 per cent, showing a slight decrease against February.

