Dawei SEZ project set to resume

The once-suspended Dawei SEZ project that could result in thousands of jobs along the Myanmar -Thailand border is set to resume.
A high-level committee and a task force have been formed in order to re-start and speed up the Dawei Special Economic Zone, state media reported yesterday.
The Dawei SEZ which includes a highway and a deep-sea port has been in the works for years. Myanmar and Thailand first signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the area in 2008, but a number of problems have since occurred stalling the project.