Dawei SEZ project set to resume

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 3 March 2017

This picture taken on January 27, 2012 shows construction labourers working on an elevated platform at a deep sea port project in Mayingyi, part of the Dawei Special Economic Zone development. Photo: Soe Than Win/AFP

The once-suspended Dawei SEZ project that could result in thousands of jobs along the Myanmar -Thailand border is set to resume.

A high-level committee and a task force have been formed in order to re-start and speed up the Dawei Special Economic Zone, state media reported yesterday.

The Dawei SEZ which includes a highway and a deep-sea port has been in the works for years. Myanmar and Thailand first signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the area in 2008, but a number of problems have since occurred stalling the project.

