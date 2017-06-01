Dentons law firm opens new office in Myanmar

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, has expanded its presence within Southeast Asia with the addition of a new office in Yangon, Myanmar, according to a press release from the company. A team of seven lawyers and staff, led by Mark Livingston, Resident Partner, joins Dentons Myanmar Limited from Livingstons Legal. Dentons new Myanmar office will work closely with Dentons Rodyk, one of Singapore's most long established full service commercial law firms.
"The economic development and democratisation of Myanmar has opened up a wealth of both inbound and outbound opportunities for our clients from within Asia and around the world," said Joe Andrew, Global Chairman of Dentons. "Myanmar is an important developing market in the heart of one of the words most exciting regions. The provision of high quality, reliable legal services are crucial to the successful functioning of any emerging economy, and I am delighted that Dentons will now have a presence in Myanmar and can contribute to the continued economic development."
“At Dentons Myanmar, our team’s deep understanding of the country’s regulatory and business environment will be combined with the direct support, global reach and resources of the world’s largest and leading law firm,” said Mr Livingston. “Being part of this hugely expanded platform will greatly enhance our ability to provide superior services in the Myanmar market, and our clients will enjoy the benefits and opportunities that come with access to global resources and a global network.”
The ASEAN region is a global powerhouse that is gaining prominence as a bloc. Its population of over 600 million and young average age makes for a significant role in the trading industry, and a focal point for doing business. It is one of the world’s fastest growing markets, with a combined Gross Domestic Product of US$2.4 trillion.
“Myanmar is a major opportunity for business growth in the next five years. Our new team in Yangon will expand our capabilities to provide in depth legal advice to clients who seek to establish and grow their businesses in Myanmar,” said Philip Jeyaretnam, SC, Global Vice Chair of Dentons &Regional CEO of Dentons Rodyk.
Elliott Portnoy, Global CEO of Dentons said, "We continue to identify growth opportunities which respond to the needs of our clients. By adding an office and a team in Myanmar, we are ensuring we can provide high quality legal services everywhere in the world where our clients need us.”