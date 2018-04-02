Economic indicators can’t show development of the State perfectly, says State Counsellor

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that the economic indicators could not portray the development of the State perfectly and it was difficult to know the right situation from these figures.
“The economic indicators cannot show the development of a State perfectly. Sometimes it is difficult to know the correct answer as the calculation methods are different from each organisation. The main point is how much can indicators show the genuine impact on the people’s welfare and socio-economic situation. For instance, our rice export figure reached the highest point after independence last year. The main point is how much this progress and achievement can have a great impact on rice producers, peasants. We must start policy formulation process only after analysing all these facts and figures,” she said.
She was speaking in a televised speech to the nation delivered on the occasion of completing two years in power.
She further said in her address to the nation that her government would adopt targets for next year for the people and they would be disclosed in the forthcoming Myanmar lunar New Year.
She added that uplifting the welfare of the people and their living standards was included in the objectives of her government.