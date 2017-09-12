Euromoney Myanmar Global Investment Forum begins in Nay Pyi Taw

Maung Maung Win, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Planning and Finance. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

The Euromoney Myanmar Global Investment Forum started today and will continue tomorrow. The forum is where the country’s policymakers, business leaders, and investors gather to hear directly from the government about their latest economic agenda and reforms.

According to the organisers’ website, in the first year of the National League for Democracy (NLD) government, Myanmar’s economy has decelerated and the pace of economic reform slowed.

Yet, the government appears confident growth will return and has pledged to boost its economy in 2017-18. 

The website also says foreign investors have reason for optimism too. A new Investment Law came into effect on 1 April this year and is expected to drive new investments into the country.  Additionally, a new Companies Law is being planned for the second half of 2017, which will further enhance the operating and governance framework for investors.

Now in its sixth year, the by-invitation-only event offers participants from all industries an excellent opportunity to network and to hear directly from the government on their latest economic agenda and reforms.

