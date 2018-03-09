eVisas only available through official website

Foreign visitors can only apply for an eVisa through the official website of the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population: https://www.evisa.moip. gov.mm, state media reported on 9 March.
According to the report, some foreign tourists had been found to have entered the country by correcting certain data and information in the eVisa approval letter that was earlier issued through the ministry’s eVisa website. Some websites were also found to be charging additional fees to apply for eVisa through the ministry’s official website.
The ministry has not permitted tour agents to charge an additional fee to help visitors procure eVisa through the ministry’s official website, the report said.