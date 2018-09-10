Export earnings exceed US$7 billion

Myanmar’s export earnings from 1 April to 31 August, during the six-month mini-budget period prior to next fiscal year 2018-2019, exceeded US$7 billion, which is an increase of $1.57 billion, compared with the same period last FY, according to the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported.
The government sector’s exports were worth $1.65 billion, whereas the estimated value of private sector exports was $5.39 billion. The agriculture sector saw a significant decrease of $186 million. The forestry sector also experienced a slight decline in exports, while the other sectors increased their value of trade.
The export of finished industrial goods brought in $3.79 billion, followed by agriculture exports that were worth over $1 billion. Mineral exports fetched $808 million, while fisheries exports hit $241.9 million. The export value of livestock was some $142.8 million. Forest export earned $79.6 million. Other products worth $875.9 million were also traded.