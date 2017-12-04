Export income through Myanmar’s border gates reaches US$3.13 billion

Export income through Myanmar’s border gates from 1st April to 24th November in the current Fiscal Year reached US$3.13 billion which is an increase of $126 million a against similar period last FY, state media reported.
Meanwhile, import via border checkpoints fetched $1.78 billion which is $40 million less than last FY. Export performed better than import in carrying out border trade, unlike the sea trade.
Myanmar conducts border trade with China, India, Thailand and Bangladesh via border land points of entry.