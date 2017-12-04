Export income through Myanmar’s border gates reaches US$3.13 billion

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 4 December 2017

Indian vendors bringing goods from Myanmar through Indo-Myanmar friendship gate in Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur state, India, 10 March 2017. Photo: EPA

Export income through Myanmar’s border gates from 1st April to 24th November in the current Fiscal Year reached US$3.13 billion which is an increase of $126 million a against similar period last FY, state media reported.

Meanwhile, import via border checkpoints fetched $1.78 billion which is $40 million less than last FY. Export performed better than import in carrying out border trade, unlike the sea trade. 

Myanmar conducts border trade with China, India, Thailand and Bangladesh via border land points of entry. 

More Articles

Myanmar CMs woo global investors at Horasis Asia Meeting in India
FMI plays key role in Singapore listed firm
India to start exporting aviation fuel to Myanmar
Global Entrepreneurship Summit stresses putting ‘women first’
Enhancing development through China-Myanmar economic corridor
Import value of intermediate goods by the private sector increases
....

Advertisements

This Week