Exports reach 7.64 billion

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 24 September 2018

Myanmar’s exports to foreign countries reached US$7.64 billion between 1 April and 14 September of mini-budget period, showing an increase of $1.6 billion compared to last fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported.

As of mid-September, the figure is up by $1.6 billion compared with $6 billion in the similar period of last year. Of the seven export groups, agriculture and forestry sectors showed a decline in exports, while exports of livestock, fishery, minerals, finished industrial goods and other export groups increased. Export values were registered at $1.9 billion for agro products, $160 million for livestock, $266 million for fishery products, $879 million for minerals, $86.3 million for forestry products, $4 billion for manufactured goods and $1 billion for other goods.

The country’s exports not only depend on natural resources and the agro industry, but also on fishery exports and the Cutting, Making, Packing (CMP) garment exports.

