Exports to the US worth $205.6 million

Myanmar’s exports to the United States surpassed imports from April to July of current mini-budget period (April to September), according to the data of the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported.

Myanmar’s trade with the United States was worth US$320.5 million, with exports worth $205.6 million and imports worth $114.8 million.

Rice, various types of pulses and some agro products, forest products, fish, prawns, apparel, garments produced on cutmake-pack system, and other finished industrial goods were shipped to the United States. Meanwhile, Myanmar mainly imported personal goods, capital goods and industrial raw materials from the United States.

