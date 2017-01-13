Fourth telecom operator in Myanmar to begin telecom services within one year

The chairman of Myanmar National Tele & Communications Co., Ltd (MNTC), the fourth telecom operator in Myanmar, said the company will try as much as it can to provide the best telecommunications services for citizens.
The chairman Khin Maung Soe said, “Starting from today, we will try our best in order that Myanmar citizens in every city, town and village can enjoy advanced telecommunications services.”
He made the comment at the official ceremony in which the Transport and Communications Ministry in Nay Pyi Taw gave the company the fourth telecom operator’s license yesterday.
The existing three telecom operators in Myanmar are MPT, Ooredoo and Telenor.
The MNTC has said they will begin their services within one year.
The MNTC will cooperate with Vietnam’s Viettel Company.