France’s Canal+ to launch pay TV service in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 13 January 2017

Customers at a coffee shop in Yangon watch a live television broadcast. Photo: AFP

France’s Canal+ group has signed a deal with local media group Forever to launch a pay TV service in Myanmar, digitaltveurope.net reported on 12 January.

Canal+ plans to launch the service this year, pending local regulatory approval, with a service accessible to a large part of the Myanmar market including local and international content dubbed into Burmese.

Canal+ said that it and Forever aimed to jointly create a major player in the Myanmar audiovisual market in the coming years, addressing a growing market with about 12 million homes identified as a possible target market.

