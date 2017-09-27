French companies to discuss energy and hotel business with officials in Shan State

On the 28th and 29th of September, H.E. Mr. Olivier Richard, Ambassador of France to Myanmar, will lead a delegation of 8 French companies to Taunggyi to promote trade and commercial relations between France and the Shan State, particularly in the Energy and Hotel sectors, according to a statement. Along with senior executives of AccorHotels, Artelia, Bioderma, Camusat, EDF, ENGIE, Razel-Bec, Tractebel, the delegation will include representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), the France-Myanmar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFM), and the Economic Section of the French Embassy.
Over these two days, the Delegation is scheduled to meet with Shan State government high officials, H.E. Dr. Linn Htut, Chief Minister of the Shan State, H.E. U Swe Thein, State Minister of Electricity, Energy and Industry, H.E. U Soe Nyunt Lwin, State Minister for Planning and Economy, as well as representatives of the Taunggyi office of the Directorate of Investment & Company Administration and of the Southern Shan State Chamber of Commerce. The Chairman of KBZ Group U Aung Ko Win will receive the Ambassador and Delegation to strengthen the ties between local and French companies and lay the foundations for future successful cooperation.
This Trade Mission purports to promote strategic partnership in the energy sector for the development of Hydropower and Solar PV projects to bring additional power generation capacity to the Shan State and the whole of Myanmar. Razel-Bec is already executing the underground works of the Upper Yeywa Project. EDF is looking to conclude a PPP with the Ministry of Energy and Electric Power for the Shweli 3 Hydropower project. As for ENGIE, it has already carried out a prefeasibility study of the hydropower potential of both the Nam Pawn Chaung and Nam Thabet rivers. The consulting and engineering firms Artelia and Tractebel are also part of the Delegation, bringing expertise in energy, water and infrastructure.
According to H.E. Olivier Richard, “France is committed to financially and technically support the development of energy projects in the Shan State. Such development will only be possible through a strong cooperation between the public and private sectors. French companies which are already well-established in Myanmar are willing to expand their presence in the Shan State in view of long-lasting relationships.”
The Trade Mission also aims to support the growth of the hotel sector in the Shan State. Seizing this opportunity; the French world-leading group AccorHotels is strengthening its presence with one hotel scheduled to open in 2017 in addition to the one already located at Inle Lake.
The Ambassador of France will hold a reception for Shan State officials and local trade partners at the Royal Taunggyi Hotel.