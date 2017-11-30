India to start exporting aviation fuel to Myanmar

Yangon International Airport, Yangon. Photo: Myanmar National Airlines

India’s state-owned oil and gas company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will start exporting aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Myanmar in December, state media reported on 30 November.

Also, the IOC is exploring market share to export LPG liquefied petroleum gas. It will open a branch office in Yangon. The IOC plans to export 12,000 to 14,000 tons of ATF to Myanmar. 

The IOC has already received a permit to open a branch office in Yangon and it is also exploring export prospects of LPG in the domestic market, the report said. 

