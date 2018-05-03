Investment Application Guidebook to be launched

The Investment Application Guidebook, which provide easier access to valuable information on investment application procedures will be launched at the Yangon Investment Forum developed by the DICA with technical assistance provided by the German Cooperation through Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH GIZ (commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development), according to a statement.
The Myanmar Investment Law (MIL), enacted in 2016, has substantially clarified and simplified the process for investment applications and offers a number of tax breaks, incentives, guarantees, rights and protections for business ventures.
By creating a favorable business and investment environment, Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) and Yangon Region Investment Committee (YRIC) are continuously striving to promote private sector development in Myanmar and to boost domestic and foreign investment.
To promote investment and provide useful information to potential investors, Yangon Investment Forum 2018 will be held on 9th May, 2018. Designed to highlight investment opportunities, attract foreign direct investment, and mark the country’s return to international markets, this forum will be one of the major milestone in the implementation of the government’s business and investment reforms.
The development of the Investment Application Guidebook was supported by the German Cooperation and implemented by GIZ in cooperation with DICA and we will launched at the Yangon Investment Forum in cooperation with YRIC and other partners. The purpose of the Investment Application Guidebook is to make easier for investors when investing in Myanmar by making the process more transparent, more understandable and thus more cost and time effective.