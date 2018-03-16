Japan to contribute to insurance, loan and electricity sectors

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 16 March 2018

Photo: UMFCCI

Japan will contribute to the insurance, loan and electricity sectors in Myanmar for its economic development, according to state media quoting a report released by the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI). 

Japan’s Ambassador to Myanmar Tateshi Higuchi read out a message sent by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirming his country’s commitment to Myanmar at the Myanmar-Japan Joint Economic Conference.

A delegation, led by Ken Kobayashi, chair of Japan-Myanmar Economic Committee (Keidanren), and 50 Japanese businessmen and the UMFCCI jointly held the 3rd Myanmar-Japan Joint Economic Conference on 13 March at the UMFCCI office.

More Articles

A girl sells water around trucks loaded with goods waiting for check-up near the gate of Myawaddy border trade zone, Myawaddy, Karen State, eastern Myanmar. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA
Trade through Thai-Myanmar border gates increases
Microfinance institution goes digital to educate migrant factory workers
Over 57,450 tourists visit Myanmar in February
eVisas only available through official website
Yoma Strategic Holdings to acquire large stake in Wave Money
TOTAL to begin natural gas extraction in the Gulf of Mottama
....

Advertisements

This Week