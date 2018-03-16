Japan to contribute to insurance, loan and electricity sectors

Japan will contribute to the insurance, loan and electricity sectors in Myanmar for its economic development, according to state media quoting a report released by the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI).
Japan’s Ambassador to Myanmar Tateshi Higuchi read out a message sent by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirming his country’s commitment to Myanmar at the Myanmar-Japan Joint Economic Conference.
A delegation, led by Ken Kobayashi, chair of Japan-Myanmar Economic Committee (Keidanren), and 50 Japanese businessmen and the UMFCCI jointly held the 3rd Myanmar-Japan Joint Economic Conference on 13 March at the UMFCCI office.