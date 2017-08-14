Japan invests heavily in Thilawa SEZ

Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Yangon has 84 foreign companies investing in it with half reported by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to be companies from Japan, state media reported on 14 August.
Compared to other SEZs in Myanmar, it has far more complete basic infrastructure and thus Japanese companies are interested to invest in it. Currently, Zone A is completed and Zone B is under implementation. Infrastructure work will take about a year and will be completed in 2018 and 10-15 companies are expected to invest in it said JETRO.
According to investment figures from 2014 to 2016 October, direct investment from Japanese companies into Thilawa SEZ totalled approximately US$ 0.4 billion and will increase with additional investments made this year.