Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo comes to Myanmar

The popular Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo is making its debut in Myanmar with a branch in Yangon's newly opened Junction City Shopping Mall, Kyodo News reported on 13 April.
Chikaranomoto Holdings Co, operator of the ramen restaurant chain, held a soft opening on Tuesday ahead of a grand opening in May.
The Yangon restaurant is managed by Singapore Myanmar Investco (SMI) under a partnership deal with Chikaranomoto which plans to open additional branches throughout Myanmar, according to the report.