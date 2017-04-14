Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo comes to Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 14 April 2017

Photo: Ippudo

The popular Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo is making its debut in Myanmar with a branch in Yangon's newly opened Junction City Shopping Mall, Kyodo News reported on 13 April.

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co, operator of the ramen restaurant chain, held a soft opening on Tuesday ahead of a grand opening in May.

The Yangon restaurant is managed by Singapore Myanmar Investco (SMI) under a partnership deal with Chikaranomoto which plans to open additional branches throughout Myanmar, according to the report.

More Articles

China, Myanmar ink oil pipeline deal
Hong Kong to help Myanmar establish gold exchange
China’s trans-Myanmar pipeline to start pumping oil in May
Yangon traffic to get a lift
China remains Myanmar’s largest foreign investor
Sino-Myanmar oil pipeline launch a good signal: experts

Advertisements

This Week