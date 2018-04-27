Labourers to receive wage hike

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 27 April 2018

Labourers working in a 3D printing factory in Yangon. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population is trying to ensure that labourers are paid the revised minimum wages from May onwards, state media reported quoting a recent report in Myawady Daily.

The minimum wage is fixed every two years. In 2015, a daily minimum wage of Ks3,600 was set for eight working hours. Prior to the approval of the proposed minimum wage of Ks4,800, labourers will keep receiving wages of Ks3,600.

We will make efforts to implement the revised minimum wage in May. Earlier, we targeted to achieve this last month, said U Myo Aung, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population.

