Mango Media continues to lead Myanmar’s advertising placement game in 2017

Mango Media, Myanmar’s largest media agency, has maintained its top position among media agencies in the country, with total of USD 44 million worth of advertising placements for its diversified clients in 2017, according to a press release 28 July.
According to the July 2018 RECMA Report, a qualitative evaluation of media agencies in Myanmar for 2017, Mango Media has cornered more than one-third of a market that has eight major players with 33.8 percent share. Mango Media more than doubled the market share of second placed agency’s 16.3 percent and third placer at 15.3 percent; and is larger than the shares of the second and third players combined.
RECMA research includes rankings and reports focused on the media industry professionals. RECMA is the only independent company to publish a wide range of media agency notation reports on a global scale. The research firm analyzes data collected from more than 1,400 agencies in 90 countries all over the world.
“We are pleased to have maintained the lead position in Myanmar, considering that there is a prevailing slow down on advertising placement spend among brands across industries,” Rose Swe, Chief Executive Officer of Mango Media Group, said.
“We are grateful to our clients who have entrusted their brands to Mango Media. In return, we provide them unmatched group buy discounts due to the bulk of our overall placements. And, this has proved to be one of the major factors in their choice to engage us, as it gets their marketing budget more advertising spaces,” she continued.
In mid-2017, Mango Group established Passion Point Media for conflict client management, thereby enabling the group to offer Mango Group expertise to brands who are in conflict with their current clientele.
“We have an emerging media market that constantly evolves. At Mango Media, we always try to observe market trends and listen to our customers. We try to keep abreast with the times to be able to offer the best possible media and advertising solutions to our brand partners,” Rose Swe stated.
Myanmar’s emerging media market is estimated at 200 million, according to the RECMA report.