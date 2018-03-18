Michelin Innovative Shop brings top quality car tires to Yangon.

A new car tire shop has opened in Yangon providing the growing ranks of car owners quality tires and upmarket sporty wheel hubs with the accent on safety.
Michelin Innovative Shop opened on 16 March in Yankin Township, Yangon.
The tire shop is run by Michelin and Myanmar Eaik Sar Tha Ya Co., Ltd with the prime products being Michelin, BF Goodrich tires and wheel hubs.
As the company says, with Michelin Innovative Shop, the quality standard of tire products, as well as car maintenance services in Myanmar, will be raised to another level.
With Michelin technologies, innovations and training schemes, not only will Michelin Shop be able provide vehicles in this market with the best tire products and services, but local employees will be able to likewise improve their technical knowledge and skills as Michelin Shop technicians – thus, leveraging the industry in Myanmar to meet international standards.
The company says Michelin Innovative shop will deliver to Myanmar drivers the best products, services and advice for a safe drive.
"By opening MI Shops, we will not only be able to provide good services for motor vehicles but also can boost the capacities of local skilled workers so that they will become international-level skilled workers. The main strength is that we will be able to provide services for replacing tires within a short time by using latest modern equipment so that we can avoid delaying in replacing tires," said director Kyaw Soe Thein, Myanmar Eaik Sar Tha Ya Co.,Ltd.
In a clean and tidy environment, with the best tools and equipment, a highly skilled and trained staff will conduct full safety checks of the customer’s vehicle to ensure they deliver the best advice, product and services to maximize mobility and safety. This will include wheel balancing to ensure a safe ride.
Michelin Innovative Shop ensures a safer and more pleasant drive for everyone in Myanmar, the company says.