Minimum wage to rise to 4,800 kyat within few days: Labour permanent secretary

Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population, permanent secretary Myo Aung said the minimum wage of 4,800 kyats per day for basic unskilled workers and factory workers in Myanmar would be confirmed shortly.
“It will be confirmed within days, we can say it has been confirmed 99%,” permanent secretary Myo Aung said.
He was speaking at the May Day celebration held at Hlinetharyar Township, Yangon Region and organized by Confederation of Trade Unions of Myanmar on May 1.
Confirmation of this minimum wage 4,800 kyat per day was delayed as it needed to be discussed and confirmed by Union government in group deliberations, he added.
But workers are still concerned concern over rise of commodity prices along with minimum wage hike.
One factory worker said, “This new wage will not be fair and enough for us but we have to manage to make both ends meet with this wage we will get. We have to manage when we get the current 3,600 kyats per day and also when we get the new wage 4,800 kyats per day. We must pay hostel rent so all workers have difficulties in managing their wages but the new wage 4,800 kyats per day will be better for us though it will not be enough for all expenses.”
The workers demanded 5,600 kyats per day as minimum wage but at the fourth coordination meeting held on December 29, 2017, National Committee for Minimum Wage decided to set minimum wage at 4,800 kyats per day.