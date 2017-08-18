MNA to begin flights to China’s Chengdu

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 18 August 2017

Myanmar National Airlines' Boeing 737-800 at Yangon International Airport. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

State-owned Myanmar National Airlines (MNA), will begin flying to China's Chengdu, Xinhua reported on 18 August quoting a chief executive officer of the airline.

The planned schedule-flight will be introduced in addition to 26 domestic destinations and some international routes including Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Gaya, MNA Chief Executive Officer U Than Tun was quoted as saying.

The country's oldest airline, founded in 1948, carried out reforms in 2015, expanding its regional and foreign destinations in a bid to keep up with international airlines.

