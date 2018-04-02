Myanmar’s first Ducati motorcycle showroom and service centre opens in Mandalay

SGG Motor Services Ltd., a deemed subsidiary of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., has announced the opening of Myanmar’s first Ducati motorcycle showroom in Mandalay. Located on Mandalay’s 35th Street, (Between 65th Street and 66th Street) the facility also boasts the only fully-equipped Ducati approved service centre in the country.
SGG Motor Services is the official Myanmar distributor of Ducati and has been importing and selling the motorcycles in the country since February 2017. With the opening of the new showroom and service centre, the full range of Ducati models including the iconic Monster and Panigale V4 superbike as well as the hip Ducati Scrambler range are now available in Myanmar.
“It’s truly an honour to bring one of the most prestigious motorcycle brands in the world to Myanmar”, said Michael Rudenmark, Head of Automotive, Yoma Strategic. “With our excellent range of products and early market entry we have a great opportunity to capture a large share of a motorcycle leisure market that is constantly growing in Myanmar. Our goal is to share our passion for Ducati’s unmistakably Italian motorcycles and offer the latest and most exciting Ducati models.”
“We are delighted to consolidate our partnership with SGG Motor Services Ltd by opening the first Ducati showroom and service centre in Myanmar and offer our customers premium sales and aftersales services”, said Marco Biondi, Ducati Regional Director Asia. “Ducati is a highly desirable Italian brand, driven by unmistakable design, quality excellence and passion for performance. We are glad to share these values with our community of Ducatisti in Myanmar thanks to a superior ownership experience.”
All Ducati motorcycles sold in Myanmar come with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty as well as a two-year license registration. The fully-equipped, Ducati approved service centre ensures riders have access to Ducati-trained technicians and mechanics as well as genuine spare parts. Hire purchase systems will also be available across the full range of motorcycles, allowing riders to pay in instalments for their Ducati bike.
Ducati aficionados will be given the opportunity to expand on their passion for the brand through an official collection of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler apparel and accessories which will be available in the showroom and made available online in the near future.
The “Ducati Riding Experience” will also be introduced in Myanmar; these sessions will offer riders instructions on how to handle, ride and maintain Ducati bikes safely in line with internationally recognised procedures. Since 2003, more than 10,000 bikers globally have chosen the Ducati riding school to improve their riding skills.