Myanmar’s garment sector booming due to lifting of EU sanctions

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 10 March 2017

Rakhine ethnic women work at Smart garment factory in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 08 March 2017. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

The garment sector in Myanmar has developed because the EU lifted economic sanctions, potentially opening up 100,000 jobs in the garment sector, state media reported quoting the Myanmar Garment Entrepreneurs Association (MGEA).

“Previously, there were only 300 garment factories in Myanmar. Now, there are over 400 garment factories in Myanmar thanks to the lifting of economic sanctions,” Dr. Khin Maung Aye, chairman of MGEA was reported as saying.

Currently, five garment factories are being opened per month. And, there are 1,000 employees working per factory according to the MGEA.

The EU ended Myanmar economic sanctions during the incumbent government period in October 2016. 

