Myanmar’s regional trade hits US$2.25 billion

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Workers unload cement from a ship at Yangon port in Yangon. Photo: EPA

Regional trade between Myanmar and its ASEAN neighbours through sea routes and border gates amounted to US$2.25 billion in the first two months of the six-month interim period prior to the 2018-2019 fiscal year, state media reported.

Imports in regional trade surpassed exports, with exports totaling $688 million and imports amounting to $1.56 billion, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Commerce. Thailand was ranked first among ASEAN countries in terms of trade with Myanmar, with trade value between the two neighbours totaling $845 million, followed by Singapore with a trade value of $740.7 million. Malaysia was listed third with a trade value of $365.5 million, while Indonesia stood fourth with an estimated value of $166.322 million.

Myanmar’s trade with Viet Nam reached over $123.7 million. The value of bilateral trade with the Philippines stood at $11.421 million, while trade with Cambodia reached $2.450 million. Trade between Myanmar and Laos was valued at less than one million dollars, while no bilateral trade was recorded between Myanmar and Brunei in the last two months.

More Articles

Chairman of the MIC gives Keynote address at ‘Myanmar Insight 2018’
Trade deficit reaches $1.1 billion
Can China-Myanmar Economic Corridor overcome hurdles to progress?
Why West is reluctant to invest in Myanmar
Myanmar needs investment, not lecturing, from West
Special task force to be created to curb illegal trade
....

Advertisements

This Week