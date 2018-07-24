Myanmar’s regional trade hits US$2.25 billion

Regional trade between Myanmar and its ASEAN neighbours through sea routes and border gates amounted to US$2.25 billion in the first two months of the six-month interim period prior to the 2018-2019 fiscal year, state media reported.
Imports in regional trade surpassed exports, with exports totaling $688 million and imports amounting to $1.56 billion, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Commerce. Thailand was ranked first among ASEAN countries in terms of trade with Myanmar, with trade value between the two neighbours totaling $845 million, followed by Singapore with a trade value of $740.7 million. Malaysia was listed third with a trade value of $365.5 million, while Indonesia stood fourth with an estimated value of $166.322 million.
Myanmar’s trade with Viet Nam reached over $123.7 million. The value of bilateral trade with the Philippines stood at $11.421 million, while trade with Cambodia reached $2.450 million. Trade between Myanmar and Laos was valued at less than one million dollars, while no bilateral trade was recorded between Myanmar and Brunei in the last two months.