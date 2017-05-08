Myanmar’s Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 40,000 foreign visitors last month

By
Global Times/Xinhua
On Monday, 8 May 2017

Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Over 40,000 foreign tourists visited Myanmar's world famous Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon in April, the first month of the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to the Pagoda's Board of Trustee on Sunday. 

Thailand topped the list with 7,749 visitors, followed by China with 2,295, Germany with 1,788, France with 1,626 and Japan with 1,453. In April of the FY 2016-17, the ancient pagoda attracted over 31,000 foreign visitors. 

The board's figures also show that more than 500,000 tourists from over 40 countries and regions visited the Shwedagon Pagoda annually. 

Shwedagon Pagoda, usually crowded with visitors from home and abroad during the open season, is featured by its best repository in Myanmar heritage, architecture, sculpture and arts. 

It accommodates hundreds of colorful temples, stupas, and statues that reflect the architectural era spanning almost 2,500 years. 

In accordance with the statistics of the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, tourist arrivals in Myanmar reached over 2.9 million in 2016. The country expects to receive over 7 million visitors by 2020

Courtesy Global Times

More Articles

Myanmar sends business delegation to Israel
IFC and Myanmar central bank promote new credit reporting regulation
WB assists Myanmar with economic reforms
Ooredoo to launch mobile money services in Myanmar
National Bank of Canada acquires 22% stake in Myanmar mobile money outfit
Amara’s founder named on ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’

Advertisements

This Week