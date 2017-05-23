Myanmar’s trade with ASEAN member countries reaches 9.6 bn USD

Myanmar's trade with member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hit 9.6 billion US dollars in the last fiscal year 2016-17 which ended in March, according to the latest official figures released on Monday.
Of the total, Myanmar's export to the region's trading partners stood 3.093 billion US dollars, while its import from them represented 6.513 billion dollars, the figures of the Ministry of Commerce showed.
Thailand topped the list of Myanmar's five ASEAN trade partners with 4.277 billion dollars during the year, followed by Singapore with 2.967 billion dollars, Malaysia with 980 million dollars, Indonesia with 827 million dollars, Vietnam with 494 million dollars and the Philippines with 56 million dollars.
However, trade with Brunei, Laos and Cambodia showed lower than 3 million dollars.
According to statistics, Myanmar's trade with ASEAN member countries was 10.432 billion dollars in 2015-16, down from 12.604 billion dollars in 2014-15.
Myanmar exports to the region agricultural products, marine products, mineral and finished industrial goods, while importing from the region consumer goods, electronic products, capital goods, automobile and accessories and intermediate goods.
