Myanmar and China to partner on travel sector development

The Myanmar Tourism Entrepreneurs association and Tourism Development Commission of Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on travel sector development of the two countries, state media reported on 26 December.
Myanmar Tourism Entrepreneurs association Chairman U Thet Lwin Toe said China’s economic development is 8 per cent annually and 30 per cent of more than a billion population is middle class and as spending power per capita income increases, there is an increase in the travel sector.
Most of the people from inland, land-locked provinces of China mostly visit beaches and coastal areas, U Htet Lwin Toe was quoted as saying.