Myanmar and South Korea to increase trade and investment

Myanmar and South Korea have held ministerial talks on enhanced cooperation in trade and investment in Nay Pyi Taw, Xinhua reported quoting the Myanmar News Agency.
The Myanmar delegation was led by Minister of Commerce Than Myint, while the South Korean side was headed by visiting Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Hyun-chong.
The two sides touched on matters related to establishing an industrial zone for Korean companies investing in Myanmar, establishing a Korea Desk, and increasing cooperation between the Trade Promotion Department of Myanmar Ministry of Commerce and Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.