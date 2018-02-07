Myanmar and South Korea sign MoU to build logistics hub

Myanmar and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a logistics hub of international standard in Yangon, Xinhau reported on 6 February.
The logistics hub will be constructed by the Myanmar Ministry of Commerce and the HUBS MK Company of South Korea on a 24-hectare land plot in Yangon's Hlaingtharya township where the biggest industrial zone lies.
The Ministry of Commerce said it is trying to bolster the country's export by implementing a national export strategy, and a logistics hub is vital for exporters and importers to reduce the supply chain transport cost, the report said.