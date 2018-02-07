Myanmar and South Korea sign MoU to build logistics hub

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 7 February 2018

Photo: Myanmar Ministry of Commerce

Myanmar and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a logistics hub of international standard in Yangon, Xinhau reported on 6 February.

The logistics hub will be constructed by the Myanmar Ministry of Commerce and the HUBS MK Company of South Korea on a 24-hectare land plot in Yangon's Hlaingtharya township where the biggest industrial zone lies.

The Ministry of Commerce said it is trying to bolster the country's export by implementing a national export strategy, and a logistics hub is vital for exporters and importers to reduce the supply chain transport cost, the report said.

More Articles

MAEX to list on YSX this year
Edible bird’s nests prices fall
Export of agricultural products increases this fiscal year
Singapore makes large investments in real estate.
Singapore makes largest investments in real estate sector
Mandalay Myotha Industrial Park attracts USD 500 million investment
Border trade increases
....

Advertisements

This Week