Myanmar-China summit held in Yangon as part of 24th WCEC

A Myanmar-China business summit was held at the Sule Shangri-La Hotel in Yangon Saturday evening as part of the 14th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC), Xinhua reported.
The summit, sponsored by the China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs (CFOCE), took place under the topic "The Belt and Road Promotes Cooperation and Mutual Benefits".
The summit was followed by the signing of a contract project investment agreement on strategic cooperation between the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce and CFOCE.
The summit gathered about 300 participants involving Chinese embassy officials, Myanmar government officials, leaders of delegations attending the 14th WCEC, representatives of Myanmar's business circle and the CFOCE delegation, the report said.