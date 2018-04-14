Myanmar creating new destinations to attract tourists

Myanmar's Hotels and Tourism Ministry is striving to promote tourism by developing new modes of tourism and creating new tourist destinations.
The ministry has permitted about 1,628 hotels and guest houses with some 65,470 rooms to operate as of March 31, official Global New Light of Myanmar reported.
As of December 2017, the ministry had also granted over 2,676 travel agencies, issuing 4,503 tour guide licenses, 3,449 regional tour guide licenses and 2,564 transport licenses.
The ministry is also striving to promote eco-tourism, cultural tourism and community-based tourism in resource-rich areas, including historical landscapes, rivers, lakes, beaches, islands and forests.
Foreign tourists visit Myanmar mostly through three international airports, the border checkpoints as well as via luxury cruise liners.
The country's Mandalay, Yangon, Bagan, Inle, Kayin and Mon state, Myeik archaeology, Chin Hills and beaches such as Chaungtha, Ngwe Saung are famous for its tourist attractions.
At present, the ministry has established eco-tourism sites and community-based tourism spots including Thandaunggyi in Kayin state, Pa-O community-involved tourism in Shan state, the Kayah Cultural Community Tour, community-based tourism with dolphins along Ayeyarwady river, the Phoe Kyar elephant camp, Popa Mountain National Park, Indawgyi Wildlife sanctuary and others.
Courtesy of Global Times