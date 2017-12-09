Myanmar encourages young entrepreneurs, the engines of growth

As part of government’s effort to enhance entrepreneurship in Myanmar, this morning State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi opened the Entrepreneurs Summit 2017, organised by the Myanmar Young Entrepreneurs Association.
The Summit, with its theme “Leading Entrepreneurs, Building Economy” brings together approximately one thousand young entrepreneurs from across the country to discuss policies and initiatives that will support the success of young entrepreneurs in Myanmar, according to a government press release.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Summit, the State Counsellor affirmed the government’s belief that Myanmar’s young entrepreneurs are the engines of economic growth. She also highlighted “3 M’s” – money, market and mentorship – that would propel Myanmar’s young entrepreneurs to compete at the regional and international level.
A number of Entrepreneurship Awards were presented at the Summit to outstanding young entrepreneurs from across the nation.